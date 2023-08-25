Goals have never been a problem for John Stones and the 12-year-old from North Albury is setting some big ones.
Stones, who has finished leading scorer in two separate age groups for Wodonga Diamonds this season, is now looking to add to his haul of 78 in the AWFA finals series which starts this weekend.
But the St Augustine's Primary School student has broadened his horizons in 2023, making weekly trips down the Hume Highway to train in Melbourne Victory's Pre-Academy with the ultimate dream of one day emulating his Manchester United icons Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford by playing at the top level.
"I want to become a professional and do well in the sport," Stones said.
"I just love it. It's good to meet people and make friends.
"Going down to Victory has definitely been very beneficial.
"They've got great coaches and I get to play against lots of high-quality players.
"We do lots of different developments and I've learnt so much about the game."
Stones' 36 goals helped Wodonga Diamonds Red to the under-12 boys league championship and he bettered that tally playing up in the under-13 boys competition.
Diamonds racked up 163 goals, finishing second behind Albury Hotspurs, with Stones finding the back of the net 42 times in 18 matches.
He's already been selected to represent Melbourne Victory in elite showcase games against other leading pre-academies including Melbourne City and is targeting selection in the club's full academy at the end of next year.
"It's something he naturally enjoys," proud dad Will Stones said.
"It's been very easy in that aspect because he's hit the ground running from the age of six.
"Challenged himself by going down to Melbourne involves getting up in the dark on a Saturday morning and all I've done is back his desire to do that.
"If he said 'I've had enough, I don't want to do this' I would just say 'OK then, don't worry about it' because it's quite an onerous thing to do.
"But he never complains about going down and we always make a great day of it."
The weekly rituals of playing Fantasy Football in the car and stopping for lunch on the way home from the city has become every bit as special for the father-son duo as the training and games themselves.
"The goals are just a happy by-product of where John is at," Will said.
"He doesn't take them for granted, he practises hard with his finishing."
"I've scored a few less in under-12s because they're smaller goals," John smiled.
"It's more physical in 13s, with some faster players, taller players, but it's good practice to play against them because there's always going to be bigger players than you."
Damon Ferguson, the Diamonds vice-president, coaches Stones in the under-12s.
"From the early days, he was always the one who wanted the ball more than anybody else," Ferguson said.
"He's always scored goals but one of the big things that stands out with John is not only his maturity on the pitch - receiving the ball, passing it off and putting the ball in the goals - but it's his maturity off the pitch too.
"He's got an ability to speak at a level with adults and I reckon that reflects on the pitch."
AWFA quarter-finals take place on Sunday at Jelbart Park, Aloysius Park and Glen Park in Albury and Kelly Park in Wodonga.
