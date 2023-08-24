A 78-year-old Yarroweyah man has gone missing during a drive expected to take 10 minutes on Thursday night, August 24.
Police have appealed for public help to locate Bryan, who left a Churchill Road property to drive a short distance to a family member's home on Hill Road about 7.30pm, but didn't arrive.
"Family became concerned and began conducting searches along the 10-minute route Bryan would have taken, however found no sign of him or his vehicle," police said in a statement.
"Bryan is fairly new to the area, having moved from New Zealand about two months ago."
There are concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is described as out of character and he has a medical condition that requires regular medication.
Police released a picture of the missing man on Friday morning, August 25.
"Bryan is Caucasian, about 185 centimetres tall with a slim build, short grey hair and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved red flannelette shirt, dark vest and blue cargo pants," police said.
"He was driving a white Suzuki Vitara with registration 1XH 9QN."
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Wangaratta Police Station on (03) 5723 0888.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.