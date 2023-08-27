The Border Mail
Best-selling crime writer Shelley Burr publishes Ripper just ahead of Write Around the Murray

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 27 2023 - 10:00am
Albury-based novelist Shelley Burr explores themes of interconnectedness and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in her new book, Ripper. Picture by Yen Eriksen Media
WHEN Shelley Burr was a youngster she'd spend school holidays wild and free at her grandparents' farm near Glenrowan.

