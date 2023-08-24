It's not hard to count the Lieschke siblings' senior grand final victories.
Combined Craig and his twin brothers in Josh and Chris all have a duck egg alongside their names when it comes to winning flags.
A big, fat, zero.
But the talented trio will be hoping that will all change when they run out with Cudgewa against Bullioh in the Upper Murray league grand final on Saturday.
The oldest Lieschke sibling was instrumental in luring his twin brothers to the Blues over the off-season as the club strives to win its first flag since 2015.
Cudgewa is the second most successful club in the competition with 30 flags and can edge closer to rival Corryong over the weekend who is the most successful with 32.
This season is the first time the trio have all played in the same side since running around for Walla in the Hume league in 2015.
Craig said Saturday would be the culmination of a long-held ambition of the brothers to play in a flag together if they could finally get their hands on an elusive premiership cup.
"I've really enjoyed the season playing with the brothers," Craig said.
"We haven't played a lot, Chris with his knee and Josh was also out for a while with his knee.
"This is probably the most we have played together.
"Combined our senior grand final record isn't flash.
"I played in a losing grand final alongside Josh with Mitta United in 2016.
"Last year I also played in the losing grand final against Tumbarumba
"But we have got a lot more shine this year compared to last year.
"This time last year we were going in pretty wounded and probably had four or five blokes that perhaps shouldn't have played.
"There is definitely a much bigger buzz around the club heading into this grand final on Saturday with everybody fit and firing."
The brothers' injury curse looked set to continue this year after Josh suffered a rib injury early in the season.
The Blues defender only returned to the side in the second semi-final win against Tumbarumba after playing four matches throughout the season.
"I've only played three full matches after I copped a broken rib," Josh said.
"The second round I dived on the ball and an opposition player went to kick the ball off the ground and kicked me in the ribs instead.
"The rehab was slow because I wasn't meant to exert myself at all or breathe heavily because it would strain the muscles surrounding the rib which were also damaged.
"So my match fitness is a bit of a query but I'm just glad to be able to play at the business end of the season."
Josh revealed the three brothers are hoping to honour the memory of their late father, Brent, who passed away more than a decade ago while the three boys were still teenagers.
"We have been trying to chase a flag together since 2010," Josh said.
"We have been following each other all over the countryside to make it happen.
"It would mean everything to me and both my brothers if we could get our hands on that premiership cup.
"Our Dad, Brent, passed away more than a decade ago the same night Craig won a thirds flag with Wodonga.
"So it would mean the world to us, if we could win a flag all together.
"We would all love to honour the old man and it's definitely for him if we can get the job done on Saturday."
While Craig and Josh have played in losing grand finals, Chris is savouring the build-up to his first decider.
"This is my first grand final," Chris said.
"It would be fantastic if we could win and would mean a lot to us as a family.
"We've been trying to do it for a long time but obviously I've been out with injury for quite a few years.
"So I've been rapt to get back and play and get through a season.
"Now to have the chance to win a grand final with my brothers would be awesome.
"I've been eight years on the sidelines and last played with my two brothers in 2015 at Walla.
"Before that was at Wodonga in 2010."
The brothers would be feeling confident on breaking their premiership duck on Saturday if their previous head-to-head meetings with Bullioh this season is any guide.
They have spanked the Bulldogs by 40, 54, 43 and 68 points in their four previous encounters.
Externally most people expected the Blues to win easily on Saturday and complete a perfect season.
But Josh said internally they know they still have a job to do and pinpointed Bulldog spearhead Ash Murray as the Blues' biggest threat.
"I think most people are expecting us to just rock up and win on Saturday but that's definitely not the way we are approaching the match internally," Josh said.
"We realise Bullioh has got nothing to lose and will throw everything they can at us.
"We know Ash Murray can kick some huge bags if he gets his confidence up and is capable of kicking a dozen goals and being the match-winner."
Chris echoed his twin brother's thoughts.
"I don't think it will be as easy as most neutral observers think," Chris said.
"Out of Tumbarumba and Bullioh, Bullioh is definitely a much more physical side.
"It's not going to be easy and even though we have beaten them four times this season, I wouldn't say any of those matches were easy wins.
"Physically we know they are going to throw everything at us and we have just got to make sure we turn up to play.
"There could be fireworks.
"Last time we played there was a bit of biff happening, so it wouldn't be surprising to see something similar.
"We just need to focus on what we do and try to get the win."
While the Bulldogs do have a reliable avenue to goal in Ash Murray, the Blues three-pronged attack of Adam Prior, coach Drew Cameron and Nick Brockley is a dream team unheard of previously in the Upper Murray league.
Craig said he tried not to praise the three big forwards too much because the trio already boast healthy egos.
"The three of them have got the biggest heads but are our biggest asset as well," Craig said.
"I try not to pump up their tyres too much but we are in a fortunate position to have three big name forwards that could still be damaging in the Tallangatta or Hume leagues.
"To their credit they work hard as a team in attack and not get in each other's way.
"They change things up to keep the opposition guessing and have been one of the keys to our success so far this year.
"It's happened in the past where some sides have recruited a couple of big forwards and it hasn't worked out on the field.
"So it's a credit to them and especially Drew as a coach, to make that happen."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.