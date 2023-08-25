The Border Mail
Chiltern's Issy Stewart gearing up for elimination final against Mitta United

Georgia Smith
Georgia Smith
August 25 2023 - 11:00am
Chiltern midcourter Issy Stewart is hoping the Swans will have the edge against the Blues in the elimination final this weekend.
Chiltern young gun Issy Stewart is the first to admit the atmosphere at Sandy Creek during finals time is like nothing else.

