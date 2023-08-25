Chiltern young gun Issy Stewart is the first to admit the atmosphere at Sandy Creek during finals time is like nothing else.
"For me, I get nervous most weeks anyway, but it's another level at Sandy Creek," Stewart said.
"It's super exciting to play out there and great to see so many people watching and cheering."
The 20-year-old midcourter will be soaking it all up this weekend when her Swans take on the Blues in a must-win elimination final.
Stewart knows what it takes to achieve success on the Tallangatta League's biggest stage, having claimed an under-15s flag in her first year at the club in 2017.
She admits she's come along way from her junior days under the guidance of the Swan's senior netballers.
"I started my junior years shooting, which was fun, but because I'm such a nervous player, the pressure did kind of affect me a little bit," she said.
"Moving up into seniors quite young, I wasn't tall enough to be a shooter, and we had some very experienced shooters.
"But I fit into the midcourt and have stayed there ever since. I love it.
"Having those experienced girls around me when I was young coming up into seniors, they really took the time to help me and work on those little things in the midcourt that I wasn't as used to.
"Now I get to give back by helping some of the junior girls and B-graders."
After seeing the club's senior footballers go all the way last season, Stewart admits it's a feeling the Swans' netballers are yearning for.
"We were so excited for the boys and just thought, imagine what it would be like if we could do that too," she said.
"Coming off the back end of last season and into this season, we had a main goal firstly of making finals, and now that we're here, it's kind of a clean slate and we can start again and go as far as we can."
The Swans made it to the semi-finals last year, before bowing out to Tallangatta.
Mitta United will be determined to go one better this season, after falling to Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the decider.
The Swans and Blues have already met twice this season, with Chiltern victorious on both occasions.
"Finals are those games where you can't go out and expect anything, we still have to work as hard as we can," Stewart said.
"Everyone comes out firing in finals, and you can't expect to win.
"It's about working hard for each centre pass and each goal."
The elimination final will be played on Sunday at 2:50pm.
