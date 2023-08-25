EVERY morning Adam Smith gets up at the crack of dawn at his South Albury home and sits in his favourite chair on the verandah.
He waits for the first rays of sunshine to warm him up from the outside-in.
Left totally blind by an accident almost 20 years ago, this morning ritual helps steel Adam for the new day ahead.
At 22, Adam had to learn to live in the darkness.
He had to learn how to shower, dress and feed himself, move around the house safely and walk with a cane.
"The Albury Tigers raised money and built me a unit on the back of Mum's place," he said.
"Slowly, I got my independence back by living in the unit.
"I love being outside and when I feel the sun, I feel good; I can't wait for the spring!"
Five years ago Adam met his NSW Guide Dog, Yetta; "my best friend".
Now he speaks to community groups about mental health challenges and the importance of connection.
Let the Sun Shine In! is Adam's first children's book, co-written by Albury travel and creative writer Craig Sheather.
It aims to help those, especially children, with a disability, to explore the positive impacts of nature and how having an adventurous spirit is healing.
It does this through reflecting on Adam's own experiences and also removes the stigma and silence associated with disability.
"I hope it shows someone with a disability they can live a normal life and be accepted in society," Adam said.
"Every day's a challenge but it does get easier."
Having worked at AWARE Industries for a decade, Adam also retrained in massage at Wodonga TAFE.
He also dabbles in woodwork at home.
"Being blind, transport and a job are the two hardest things," he said.
"I was a painter and decorator before I was blind."
In the picture book, Frank and his friends Lyra and Charlie (the Wilderness Warriors) go on a camping trip with a plan to experience the sunrise.
When the torch batteries run out on their pre-dawn walk, the group is plunged into darkness.
Frank takes over the lead, making his way confidently with his knowledge of the path and his stick, while the others follow.
The story will delight children and give them an insight into the experience of blindness.
It is the second in a series of books featuring Lyra, Frank and Charlie, the "Wilderness Warriors".
Sheather has written three children's books including Dad, Get Off Your Phone!
Let The Sun Shine In! is illustrated by Annabelle Hale.
It's available from all good bookstores and online at woodslane.com.au.
