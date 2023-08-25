A motorist who fell asleep and crashed his car in East Albury told police he had been on a methamphetamine "drug bender".
David Summers-Smith, 27, of Yorkshire Road, Thurgoona, has pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs.
But he won't be sentenced for six weeks, after magistrate Melissa Humphreys ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report.
Also, defence lawyer Hannah Straughan told the court she would be seeking medical material on her client from Albury Wodonga Health.
Ms Straughan said a six-week adjournment would be required for that as well.
Police told the court that Summers-Smith was heading east along Mungabareena Road, approaching the intersection of Doctors Point Road, on May 13 about 11.30am when he fell asleep behind the wheel of his Kia Optima.
Summers-Smith crashed into a tree on the northern side of the road, causing extensive damage to his car.
The impact of the crash woke Summers-Smith, who got out of the car and called police.
He told them he believed he had fallen asleep. Summers-Smith's car had to be towed.
A NSW Highway Patrol car arrived and an officer submitted Summers-Smith to a preliminary breath test for alcohol, which was negative.
In a conversation with police, Summers-Smith was found to be "unresponsive".
"Police noted the accused's pupils were pinprick in size and his overall demeanour was clumsy and slow."
They concluded he was most likely "well-affected" by illicit drugs.
"The accused admitted to police that he had been on a 'drug bender', consuming an unknown quantity of the drug 'ice' over the last week."
Summers-Smith was taken to Albury hospital, where a blood sample taken by staff revealed the presence of methamphetamine.
He will be sentenced on October 4.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.