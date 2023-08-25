ALBURY Treechanger Fiona McCook initially noticed butterflies were everywhere on the Border.
Ms McCook, who moved from Melbourne two years ago, was struck by the large number and variety of butterflies in the region.
"I hardly ever noticed butterflies in Melbourne but here I've walked and cycled through whole clouds of them," she said.
"I'm noticing nature so much more than in Melbourne.
"I kept a close eye on the chrysalises, but unfortunately missed seeing the moment the butterflies hatched."
A revealing talk on butterflies and moths in Albury will coincide with spring butterfly hatchings.
Gardens for Wildlife Albury-Wodonga will host the presentation on Wednesday, September 13.
Insect enthusiast and amateur naturalist Ron Litjens, of Yea River Landcare Group, will present the talk following his popular presentation on spiders earlier this year.
His talk will outline butterfly and moth life cycles, behaviour, common species and their importance in gardens and beyond.
Gardens for Wildlife project officer Lizette Salmon said butterflies and moths played an essential role in the pollination of plants, including some herbs and vegetables.
"They also provide an essential pest control service, including of aphids," she said.
"Both butterflies and caterpillars are, in turn, food for insect-eating birds and other animals."
To create a butterfly and moth-friendly garden, Ms Salmon recommended growing host plants for caterpillars and nectar plants for butterfly adults.
"Butterflies adore flowers, so a garden rich in flowering plants is key to attracting butterflies," Ms Salmon said.
"Recommended species include Hardenbergia violacea, goodenia species, buddleija, verbena, salvias, daisies and herbs.
"Because some butterflies lay their eggs on native grasses like kangaroo grass, having native grasses is important too."
Butterflies are cold-blooded and rely on the sun's warmth for energy, so Ms Salmon suggested planting butterfly-friendly plants in a warm spot, with shelter from wind.
In summer butterflies needed shaded areas and benefited from water in shallow dishes.
"Insecticides and herbicides are damaging to caterpillar and butterfly populations, so we advise limiting or forgoing these toxins by preferencing all-natural pest and weed management solutions instead," Ms Salmon said.
The presentation will run in the Robert Brown Room at Albury Council on Wednesday, September 13, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.
Cost is $5, with bookings essential via Humanitix: events.humanitix.com/butterflies-and-moths
