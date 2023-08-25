One of the region's most exciting junior sides is at it again.
Wodonga Heart under-14s are chasing a double-double, having already sealed a second successive league championship, and few would bet against them going on to win another cup final.
As under-13s in 2022, they banged in 200 league goals in record time and went on to defeat Melrose 5-0 in the decider.
Now undefeated in almost two years, they've been similarly dominant again, winning 19 games and drawing the other on their way to the title.
Heart face Myrtleford in the quarter-finals at Jelbart Park East with team manager Gemma Goss proud of their progress and excited for what lies ahead.
"We came into the season with a reasonably new squad," Goss explained.
"We lost the core of last season's squad, who moved on to bigger and better things in Melbourne, and rebuilt the team with the same coach (Ryan Harris) who he's done fabulous work with them and we've managed to do it again this season.
"Watching the boys do their thing has been amazing.
"Their teamwork is everything and I don't think these boys are just team-mates, they are friends as well.
"There's no disputes, they go out there every week and give everything for each other - and they have fun doing it."
In Raphaele Rugenda Banga, Hamish Gasser and Lincoln Wilson, Heart boast three of the league's top 10 goalscorers but it's been a huge collective effort in 2023.
"We're very lucky to have the group that we have," Goss said.
"We have players from the U13 and U14 AWFA rep sides, a rep player from Wangaratta who was looking for a new home, a child who moved to Australia from Egypt at the start of the year and a player who came over from Twin City.
"They've all fitted into the team so well and look like they've always been there."
