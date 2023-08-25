A long rivalry dating back to the under 12s will end in the Albury Wodonga Junior Football League tomorrow.
Lavington Sportsground will host the three grand finals, with the home club to resume its battle with Corowa-Rutherglen in the under 16 decider.
"Lavington beat us in the under 12 grand final four years ago by 100 points, but it's a pretty even match this time around," Roos' coach Rod Lane said.
The pair's met three times this season with the Panthers claiming the first match, while the Roos snared the next two.
"They've got two All-Australians in Ryder Corrigan and Harrison Wilson, it's pretty rare that you get one, so to have two is a pretty big task for our kids," Lane added.
But the Roos also boast tremendous class.
"Eddie Kreutzberger has been a really good player for us in the centre and so has Isaac Dickinson, who won the league goalkicking (with 58)," Lane offered.
"And Hunter Hall (NSW Country Cricket under 17 Academy squad member) is just as good at footy."
Corowa-Rutherglen isn't fielding teams in the three football grades in the Ovens and Murray, largely due to a player shortage, but junior officials haven't raised that with the youngsters.
"We haven't put any focus on it, we try to keep the kids out of it," junior president Jarrod Hanrahan suggested.
But it will be a proud moment for four members of the senior club's last premiership team of 2003.
"There are four sons of players from that team, with Beau Longmire's young fella Tex, Craig Tafft has Lucas, Brendan Eyers has Brodie and my young fella Benji," Hanrahan stated proudly.
The Roos and Panthers will meet from 1.20pm, with North Albury-Albury in the under 14s (11.25am) and Albury-Yarrawonga in the under 12s (9.30am).
