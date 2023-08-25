A Jindera woman "began ranting" before punching her ex-partner to the head several times as he tried to drive away in his car.
The victim of April Myers' outburst, Albury Local Court has heard, suffered blows to his nose and mouth.
He used his right hand to grab Myers by the front of her shirt "to hold her away from him, to avoid being further hit by punches".
Magistrate Tony Murray has been told Myers' violence came in the wake of a dispute with the victim over issues related to their three young sons, following the couple's separation.
Myers, 47, earlier pleaded guilty, before Albury court registrar Wendy Howard, to a single domestic violence-related charge of common assault.
Her lawyer said Myers had no criminal history and that the offending occurred within the context of post-separation stress.
Police told the court that Myers and the victim had been in a 12-year-relationship that ended in March this year.
Since then, there had been "tension" between them over custody arrangements.
On August 4, Myers and her ex-partner organised to meet at the McDonald's restaurant on Wagga Road, Lavington, at 10am "to discuss issues about the children".
"A short time after meeting inside, the victim felt very uneasy about the accused's aggressive way she was speaking to him," police said.
Because of this, he left the restaurant and went to get in his vehicle.
"The accused followed the victim to the car park and stood in the front driver's door area, preventing the victim from closing the car door," Mr Murray was told.
"The accused has begun ranting at the victim and punched (him) in the nose, face and mouth area multiple times."
To avoid further punches, the man leaned over to the passenger seat then moments later grabbed her shirt.
The victim, who said he suffered "little pain" as a result of the assault, reported the incident to Albury police on August 5.
The confrontation, the court was told, was captured on CCTV security footage.
Police spoke to Myers at her home on the evening of August 6, then arrested and took her to the Albury police station.
In an interview, Myers said she "lost it" but denied striking her ex-partner.
"I pushed him, I was pushing him," she said.
Mr Murray said given the charge to which she pleaded guilty, he would not be taking into account any injuries allegedly suffered in the confrontation.
He placed Myers on a 12-month conditional release order, without conviction.
But Mr Murray warned Myers that if she breached the order within the next year she would be "back before court and not treated so leniently".
