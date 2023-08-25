Tumbarumba's netballers have the opportunity to make club history this weekend as the first group to claim back-to-back A-grade premierships.
"We unfortunately haven't had the opportunity or the consecutive strength of the squad to ever go back-to-back," A-grade coach Charlee Blencowe said.
"It would be a first for the club, which is huge, and would be a big confidence boost for the girls as well.
"I think it would mean a lot to the club."
The reigning premiers will once again face the Blues in the Upper Murray League decider, in what is expected to be a close contest at Cudgewa.
While it's Blencowe's fist season at the helm, she's been in Roos' colours since she was eight.
Having started the season as a playing coach, Blencowe has taken a step back to lead from the sidelines while she expects her second child.
"As much as I would love to play alongside the girls, especially in finals, I think the best option is just to fulfil that coaching role and give the girls the most I can with the feedback they need," she said.
"I'm finding that by not being on court as much, I'm able to pick up a bit more."
The Roos have kept their side relatively similar to last season, with the return of Claire Spencer in the midcourt and Renee Moxey in goals.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Renee moved to Sydney for uni and out of the goodness of her heart, and her love of the club, she's come back and is able to play with us for finals," Blencowe said.
"The girls know each other's game, so that has been an asset for us."
Tumbarumba defeated Cudgewa once during the home and away season, but upset the ladder leaders in the semi-finals.
"It should make for a very interesting game," Blencowe said.
"Both teams will want it as much as the other."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.