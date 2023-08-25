Inspirational Yackandandah skipper Ben McIntosh is the player to beat for the Barton medal according to the coaches.
Of the 10 coaches polled, half predicted McIntosh will take home the prestigious medal at the count to be held at the Commercial Club on Monday.
A further three coaches have McIntosh in their top three.
Only Kiewa-Sandy Creek coach Jack Neil and Beechworth co-coach Brayden Carey left McIntosh out of their top three picks.
McIntosh was hampered by a foot injury for most of last season which limited his impact in the Roos midfield.
But the former Murray Bushranger has been back to his brilliant best this season and instrumental in the Roos' revival as a flag contender after missing finals last year.
McIntosh is arguably the fittest player in the competition with an insatiable appetite to get to as many contests as possible, often leaving his opponents gasping for air.
A typically modest McIntosh played down his chances of becoming the first Roo to win the Barton medal since Lee Dale in 2017 who returned to the club this year.
"A few of my teammates reckon I'm a chance to win the medal but it's something I don't get too hung up about," McIntosh said.
"If you start worrying about stuff like that, it can have an effect on how you play.
"I don't play footy for individual medals, I play football because I enjoy spending time with my mates.
"I have enjoyed playing this season the most during any time throughout my career and I think that reflects in my form.
"I have got plenty of talented teammates around me as well which makes my job and the battle on a weekly basis against the opposition a bit easier."
McIntosh revealed his rehabilitation during the week has been a focus this year after hardly being able to train last year as he battled his foot injury.
"The foot hasn't been an issue this year and allowed me to get to every training session," he said.
"Last year I was getting to training sore and injured with the foot and it was more about recovery.
"However, this season I've taken my rehab fairly seriously and wear skins to bed and do a lot of work in the pool and stuff like that.
"I think it helps prolong your career and hopefully I see the benefit of that as I get older."
Although favourite to win the medal, McIntosh can expect some stiff opposition from some other young guns of the competition.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Jack Haugen, Beechworth's Cam Fendyk and Chiltern's Kyle Cooper are all rated as winning hopes by the coaches.
The talented Hawk also thrives on the physical nature of the TDFL and is among the best tacklers in the competition.
Fendyk is another midfielder with an undeniable chance.
The Bushrangers' best ball winner finished third in the count last season and arguably has had just as good a season this year.
Chiltern's Cooper has also been super.
Meyer is also expected to poll his fair share of votes but was restricted to 13-matches.
Mitta United's Jarrod Hodgkin will be hoping to emulate his famous uncle John Smith.
Smith achieved the rare feat of winning the prestigious double of a Morris and Barton medal.
He won the Morris medal with North Albury and Barton medal with Mitta United in 1985.
Smith recently received the huge honour of being elevated to a legend in the O&M Hall Of Fame.
Hodgkin was a Morris medal winner with Wodonga Raiders and the biggest signing of the off-season and lived up to the hype early in the season.
But a bone crunching hip and shoulder by Thurgoona's Zac Gibbons in round nine forced the Morris medallist to miss three matches which could be costly in regards to his medal aspirations.
Star teammate Ethan Redcliffe could be the wildcard.
Redcliffe won the league goal kicking and finished the season with 110 goals.
Huge bags of 20 and 16 against Wahgunyah should guarantee at least six votes.
Redcliffe also returned hauls of nine or more on another four occasions.
Key forwards traditionally fail to poll well in the count but Redcliffe is more of a flashy forward.
Redcliffe also has peroxide hair and wears orange boots which should also help him capture the attention of the umpires.
LUKE HODGKIN
(Mitta United)
1: Ben McIntosh (Yackandandah)
2: Jarrod Hodgkin (Mitta Utd)
3: Scott Meyer (Chiltern)
Roughie: Aidan Gibbs (Mitta Utd)
DAN CLEARY
(Thurgoona)
1: Ben McIntosh (Yackandandah)
2: Jordan Harrington (DMB)
3: Zac Leitch (Yackandandah)
Roughie: Charlie Williams (Thurgoona)
CHRIS WILLIS
(Wahgunyah)
1: Jarrod Hodgkin (Mitta Utd)
2: Cam Fendyk (Beechworth)
3: Ben McIntosh (Yackandandah)
Roughie: Jarrad Farwell (Barnawartha)
TIM KENNEDY
(Tallangatta)
1: Jack Haugen (KSC)
2: Ben McIntosh (Yackandandah)
3: Scott Meyer (Chiltern)
Roughie: Joel O'Connell
ZACK PLEMING
(Wodonga Saints)
1: Ben McIntosh (Yackandandah)
2: Jack Haugen (KSC)
3: Kyle Cooper (Chiltern)
Roughie: Jordan Harrington (DMB)
BRAD HIBBERSON
(Chiltern)
1: Ben McIntosh (Yackandandah)
2: Jack Haugen (KSC)
3: Kyle Cooper (Chiltern)
Roughie: Jarrad Farwell (Barnawartha)
DARREN HOLMES
(Yackandandah)
1: Ben McIntosh (Yackandandah)
2: Jordan Harrington (DMB)
3: Cam Fendyk (Beechworth)
Roughie: Nick Donaghey (Yackandandah)
KADE BUTTERS
(Barnawartha)
1: Jack Haugen (KSC)
2: Ben McIntosh (Yackandandah)
3: Jarrad Farwell (Barnawartha)
Roughie: Cam Fendyk (Beechworth)
JACK NEIL
(KSC)
1: Jack Haugen (KSC)
2: Cam Fendyk (Beechworth)
3: Jordan Harrington (DMB)
Roughie: Ethan Redcliffe (Mitta Utd)
BRAYDEN CAREY
(Beechworth)
1: Cam Fendyk (Beechworth)
2: Josh Hicks (KSC)
3: Lee Dale (Yackandandah)
Roughie: Lachie Armstrong (Beechworth)
BRENT GODDE
(Border Mail)
1: Ben McIntosh (Yackandandah)
2: Kyle Cooper (Chiltern)
3: Jack Haugen (KSC)
Roughie: Jordan Harrington (DMB)
