A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Lavington man who loaded his ute with items he stole from a Jindera farm.
Karl Frederick Harris had been convicted, in his absence, of the crime when the matter went before magistrate Sally McLaughlin in late July.
But Ms McLaughlin gave Harris one more chance to front Albury Local Court by adjourning sentencing for several weeks.
Harris, 42, of Cobby Court, failed to avail himself of the opportunity and so magistrate Melissa Humphreys issued the warrant, on the charges of destroy or damage property, enter enclosed lands, larceny and driver's licence expired for more than two years.
The court heard previously how Harris went to drove to what he thought was an abandoned farmhouse on Urana Road on May 11.
While no one was living at the property, the owner continued to use the house and sheds to store some of his belongings.
A man who was friends with the owner drove past the property that day about 6.10am, noticing the front gate had been left open - he was there the previous day when the gate was padlocked.
He pulled into the driveway and drove towards a shed, coming upon a red Mitsubishi Triton utility parked around the back.
He took a photograph of the vehicle's number plate then saw Harris standing next to the driver's door.
Harris had loaded a red drill press, several square metal posts and two metal containers with screws taken from the property into the rear tray.
"What are you doing here mate?" the man asked Harris on getting out of his car.
The man then phoned police. With that, Harris said he was "late from work" before removing the stolen items from his ute and driving away.
He was last seen Albury-bound on Urana Road.
Police arrived soon after and spoke to the man, before heading to Harris' home.
Harris made full admissions to being at the property and to putting the items into his ute
Checks revealed driver's licence was suspended from July 29, 2022.
