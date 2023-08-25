The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Sussan Ley's tick and cross referendum voting argument lazy: Education Minister Jason Clare

By Andrew Brown
Updated August 25 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Suggestions voters would not be able to use a cross on their ballot paper for the upcoming Indigenous voice referendum have been labelled weak and lazy by the government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.