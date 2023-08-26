Everything's not shipshape for soccer on the Border just yet

Over the past few weeks, we've written extensively about the Matildas and how they've united a country.
Here on the Border, we weren't immune to the World Cup fever, having been swept up in the excitement as Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler inspired the next generation of female soccer players.
There's a problem, though, you see. As it stands, we don't have the facilities to support the surging interest in the sport.
There can't be a person who reads of Melrose FC using shipping containers as temporary changing rooms who thinks that's acceptable.
Club president David Pye doesn't lay blame at the feet of Albury Council, which has plans in place to improve facilities across the city, including Melrose Park.
Mr Pye does, however, believe more must be done by our country's leaders, the same leaders who jumped in every photo opportunity with a Matildas scarf during the Women's World Cup.
Socceroos legend Craig Foster said he had been keeping "receipts" on politicians that got behind the Matildas throughout the tournament while Kerr hoped their heroics on the pitch led to change off it "because that's the legacy you leave".
A $760,000 building at Kelly Park in Wodonga has set the standard for what is now considered to be the best soccer venue in the region, with four change rooms and $360,000 worth of new lights.
Making that the benchmark is a goal we would all support.
