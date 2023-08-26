A West Albury man once convicted of dangerous driving after almost running over a man in Glenroy has admitted to another string of driving charges.
Joel Robert McKillop, also known by the surname of Crighton, has also pleaded guilty over a matter where police found a .22 calibre bullet in his seized car.
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston said it was conceded that McKillop, in custody since July 6, had "quite" a lengthy criminal record, including "numerous" driving-related offences.
Ms McCorriston submitted to magistrate Melissa Humphreys that McKillop could be fined for the ammunition offence.
"It was a single bullet," she said.
McKillop, 29, appeared in Albury Local Court via a video link to Goulburn jail.
In 2017, he failed to turn up to court on serious charges including over armed break-in, having smoked large quantities of "ice" while he tried to avoid police.
The charge of aggravated break and enter in turn put him in breach of a court order for dangerous driving in Glenroy on March 17, 2016, where he almost ran over a man in Malaguena Avenue, and other driving matters at Leeton.
The victim in the Glenroy incident had been forced to jump out of the way of McKillop's V8 Holden Commodore as he drove towards him.
McKillop pleaded guilty this week to a second offence of driving while disqualified, using an unregistered vehicle, using an uninsured vehicle and using an unauthorised number plate.
Ms Humphreys was told how police saw a blue Subaru Forester with a damaged windscreen driving through Lavington on May 8.
Checks revealed the registration plate on the car actually belonged to a Ford Falcon and that the number had expired in 2016.
The driver's face was covered by a blue surgical mask. Police did not stop the car.
On May 19, police found the Subaru, still with the stolen plates, in the car park of a block of units in Wyse Street, Albury.
The car was removed and then stored in the Albury police station holding yard, where on May 23 it was searched.
"In the front passenger foot-well of the vehicle, police located a single-round, .22-gauge round of ammunition."
A swab was taken of the bullet, with DNA recovered matched, on June 27, with McKillop, who was later arrested at the Wagga police station.
The driving charges related to an incident on July 6.
About 12.35pm, McKillop drove his blue Commodore sedan "with incorrect plates" west along Yambla Avenue, Albury.
Police were doing a vehicle stop in Lowan Avenue and immediately recognised the Commodore as belonging to McKillop because of a "distinctive" red stripe down the side of the car.
They knew the car was unregistered and that McKillop's P1 driver's licence was disqualified for three months from June 5.
Police saw McKillop's car turn into Pemberton Street and "accelerate harshly, causing the rear of the vehicle to lose traction and fishtail".
They followed the car, believing McKillop was heading to his home in Cassia Street - soon after, he pulled into the driveway of the property.
McKillop, who was again wearing a surgical mask as well as black sunglasses, a hooded jumper pulled over his head and a cap pulled low, made full admissions.
Ms Humphreys placed McKillop on a 10-month community corrections order with supervision, convicted and fined him $3350 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
