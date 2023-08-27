YOUR SAY: 'Yes' campaigners have knocked on hundreds of doors

Like almost half of the population, my parents were born overseas. Thanks to my olive skin, it took me an embarrassingly long time to realise that I am read as a white person. I've never been mistreated due to the colour of my skin. I've never been refused housing or employment because of my surname, appearance or cultural identity. And although my European parents boarded a ship in their teens, their families in search for a better life, they never knew dispossession, government-sanctioned massacres, or had their children, my sisters and I, taken away from them. They became Australian citizens at around the same time Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders were counted in the census in 1967. The differences in our histories and what our ancestors have, or have not, endured, must be kept in mind when we vote "yes" or "no" to an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander advisory body enshrined in our constitution.
This Voice to Parliament does not give First Nations peoples "special rights", but rather is a humble attempt towards equal rights. We know that "treating everyone the same" doesn't address structural discrimination. When well-meaning decisions are made by the powerful that impact the marginalised, they're bound to be ineffectual.
I'm incredibly heartened by the goodwill in our region as a member of Albury-Wodonga for Yes. We have over 160 members and have already knocked on about 300 doors, having friendly and respectful conversations with all kinds of people. We invite you to join us.
Our prime minister has committed Australia to spending millions to hold a constitutional referendum on the wording of a document that he now admits he has not read in full! He is being deliberately deceptive and deceitful by trying to assert that treaty and reparations are not part of this referendum. They are. They are included in the full Uluru statement.
The claims by Thomas Mayo, Teela Reid (Voice working group activists), and Victorian Senator Lidia Thorpe that reparations should represent a portion of Australia's GDP are all mentioned in the many pages of the Uluru statement.
Member for Indi Helen Haines is a committed "yes" vote supporter and campaigner. Can we assume that she has read the full Uluru statement, and is in favour of the likely resultant claims for reparations and treaty? Or is she like Albo and hoping that this will skate through on the basis of a one-page benign summary of the full statement? Or could we perhaps think that she might review her position and perhaps advocate for and vote for what is the majority view of her constituents? That is her job description as defined by our constitution.
