YOUR SAY: 'Yes' campaigners have knocked on hundreds of doors

Like almost half of the population, my parents were born overseas. Thanks to my olive skin, it took me an embarrassingly long time to realise that I am read as a white person. I've never been mistreated due to the colour of my skin. I've never been refused housing or employment because of my surname, appearance or cultural identity. And although my European parents boarded a ship in their teens, their families in search for a better life, they never knew dispossession, government-sanctioned massacres, or had their children, my sisters and I, taken away from them. They became Australian citizens at around the same time Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders were counted in the census in 1967. The differences in our histories and what our ancestors have, or have not, endured, must be kept in mind when we vote "yes" or "no" to an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander advisory body enshrined in our constitution.