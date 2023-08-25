The last time Tayla Dean played alongside Kristen Andrews, Sharla Sutcliffe, Ashlea Jacobs and Jennifer Vine, she was just a youngster finding her feet in the Bulldogs' ranks.
But with the four premiership players back teaming up for Thurgoona this season, 27-year-old Dean is excited by what they could accomplish together.
"It's nice to be a bit older and at their skill level now," Dean said.
"It's really good to have them back again."
Thurgoona will meet Yackandandah in the Tallangatta and District Netball Association's qualifying final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
While there's plenty of A-grade premiership experience amongst the Bulldogs' A-graders, Dean is hoping this is their year, after lining-up in their 2019 grand final loss to Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Our team gets along well together and we all fill each other's cups, which is nice," Dean said.
"We're hoping to get out there and win for each other, more than just ourselves."
Dean also credits the guidance of coach Lauren Kerrins this season.
"She's just so knowledgeable," she said.
"She brings out different skills for different teams, which has been great."
The Bulldogs finished in third spot. while the Roos secured second place on the ladder.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.