Aleira and Kijana McCowan became national basketball champions together on Friday afternoon.
The sisters, from Albury, were in the NSW team which claimed gold at the School Sport Australia Championships in Perth.
NSW, the dominant side all week, underlined their class with a 76-54 victory over South Australia in the under-16 girls final at Willetton Basketball Stadium.
Aleira, 16, and Kijana, 15, both played a key role in NSW going undefeated through the entire championships against the best young players from around the country.
NSW began the tournament with a 98-50 win over South Australia and went on to beat ACT, WA, Victoria and Queensland on their way to top spot on the ladder.
They proved too strong for Queensland in the semi-final, prevailing 84-58, and stood tall in the big moments as South Australia threw everything at them in a tense third quarter of the final.
Kijana finished with 13 points in the decider and Aleira chipped in with five as NSW celebrated an outstanding week on the court.
"I've seen them play at nationals together before but to watch them win this one as sisters, I can't explain how I'm feeling," mum Caroline McCowan said.
"I'm actually teary about it, I'm so overwhelmed.
"I think of how proud their Dad would be.
"Allen would be so proud to have them win a national championship together.
"It was just phenomenal.
"I've watched Kijana win national medals for netball and athletics but this is by far the best thing ever."
The McCowans were flying the flag not only for Albury but country kids from all over NSW in a team dominated by metro players.
"I'm speechless," Aleira said.
"I'm honoured to be part of the team that won.
"To have my friends by my side and my sister doing it with me is something I could never have imagined in all my time playing basketball.
"It was tough out there.
"We had to fight, with all our grit, to be able to put our foot down and bring it home."
Winning capped off an unforgettable experience on the west coast.
"It's been amazing," Aleira said.
"I can't believe we've gone through all of this undefeated.
"This is 100 percent up there as one of my favourite moments in basketball.
"I feel proud and I'm excited this can finally happen.
"Being a country player, sometimes we don't get opportunities like this at national level so to be able to combine with the metro girls to create a good team is something I'll remember forever."
"I was so proud of them, especially Kijana, coming in as the reserve," Caroline added.
"She was told she'd probably get minimal court time, being a bottom-ager, but watching yesterday and today in the finals, Kijana had that much court time.
"Whatever she does, she just dominates, whether it's defense or offense.
"She certainly proved that she deserved to be there because she was phenomenal in both finals.
"Aleira blows me away with her speed and how relentless she is on the defense.
"It's a really proud moment, just amazing.
"Kijana has now medalled in nationals for three different sports - athletics, netball and now basketball - in the space of a year, which is pretty crazy in itself.
"The fact the country and metro girls have come together, my girls have absolutely loved the week: playing with the team, the whole experience and the vibe.
"To go undefeated, that's huge."
