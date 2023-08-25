The Victorian Premier could not say if more VLocity trains would be added to the North East line in the wake of continuous overcrowding problems following the introduction of cheap fares in March.
Daniel Andrews said his government had "placed a massive train order" for VLocity carriages at the same time it had capped fares.
But when asked by The Border Mail if those trains would service the North East he said: "Let me come back to you on where those trains are going.
"We have made a profound investment, billions of dollars in trains that are made here (in Australia) and we've grown services across our V/Line network and we've upgraded track and signalling and stations.
"We have a massive rolling stock agenda, building trains in Ballarat, Dandenong ... we've got in place massive orders, an additional 20 VLocity three-car sets.
"That was part of the announcement we made when we took the fares, for instance, for a trip from here down to town, 80 bucks or more, and is now $10," he said speaking in Rutherglen on Friday, August 25.
Member for Euroa Annabelle Cleeland has called for more services on the line and described a weekend reservation system to be trialled next month as potentially "devastating" for those who need to travel at short notice.
"The solution is simple: we need more services each day, and nothing else will solve this," Ms Cleeland said.
"I have countless stories of people missing medical appointments due to unreliable trains, and elderly having to stand for hours on the train because of the overcrowding and poor frequency of trains.
"The fundamental problem is the lack of services. There is uncertainty about the availability of these reserved seats, as I've already heard reports of advanced bookings becoming a challenge for community members."
Ms Cleeland launched a petition last month calling on the government to increase train services on the Albury line, which she said had received more than 200 signatures of support.
""The issues being raised are primarily about how overcrowded the trains have been, with passengers sitting on the floor or standing for entire trips," Ms Cleeland said.
"We have just three trains a day from Albury to Melbourne - this is completely unacceptable with our region's population. "
Mr Andrews said he "would not be taking lectures from the National Party on country rail".
"No member of the National Party gets to call for more train services ... when they close country rail lines, like it was a hobby throughout their time in office."
