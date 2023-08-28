Once upon a time there was a quiet town in north eastern Victoria that was proud of its reputation as one of Australia's "best preserved gold towns". People came to visit because it had real history, not the made-up history of Disneyland and the movies.
Most of the locals liked it that way. Visitors loved it. Some even moved there, attracted by the special place it was. That town was Beechworth.
Enter the bureaucrats with their "woke" version of history. Beechworth wasn't good enough for them. It wasn't "cool, trendy or politically correct". Heritage, particularly the gold era, was old hat. Tourists were not interested anymore.
The new tourism does its best to downplay our history as if we should be ashamed of it. Any heritage that is promoted is "jazzed" up. The very things that made Beechworth special are being destroyed by neglect and sometimes deliberately.
There is even a rumour that council will stop supporting the Golden Horseshoes Festival, the biggest tourism event in Beechworth.
A few examples (there are many others):
Beechworth has a priceless and irreplaceable heritage. That heritage belongs to the community not the bureaucrats. It is not something to be ashamed of or neglected. It must be preserved. Visitors come because it is a unique place. Its history is real. If tourists want to visit Disneyland they will go there.
It will be a sad day when Beechworth becomes just another suburb.
