For Cudgewa coach Kirby Hillier, sport and family goes hand in hand.
While she's leading the Blues' A and B grade sides in Upper Murray League grand finals this weekend, her father, Greg, will be overseeing the club as president, and her partner, Nick Brockley, and brother-in-law, Adam Prior, will be taking to the footy field.
After returning to play at her home club last year, Hillier said it was an easy decision to commit to being a playing coach this season.
"A big draw card was having my family out that way," she said.
"My mum (Pauline) has also always been a voice on the sidelines, which I really appreciate.
"She's been a huge help in regards to my first year coaching."
Hillier said she's also committed to seeing the continuation of the Upper Murray competition, after several tough years for the league.
"There's a lot of young kids coming through, so we have to keep the competition going," she said.
"That was one of the biggest factors in going out there and helping to keep community sport and the competition around, because local communities like Corryong and the surrounding towns need it."
Cudgewa will take on Tumbarumba in the A-grade decider.
"We always enjoy a tough competition against Tumbarumba," she said.
"It's been great for the league to bring high standard and high intensity contests.
"The girls have done the work, starting in preseason with a strong focus on fitness, and have kept refining that fitness throughout the year.
"We come together collectively as a united club so well and I'm just so excited to see what we can do this weekend.
"It's going to be a tough battle, and it's certainly going to be a close game."
