Wangaratta Council not ruling out staging Rainbow Ball after June postponement

By Beau Greenway
Updated August 25 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
Wangaratta Council remains committed to staging the Rainbow Ball.

Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

