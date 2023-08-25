Wangaratta Council remains committed to staging the Rainbow Ball.
A new date is yet to be confirmed for the gathering for ages 12 to 25.
"Rural City of Wangaratta is still determined to celebrate the rainbow community, and deliver rainbow events for young people in our region," a Wangaratta council statement read.
"However, due to the continued barriers and current climate, a future date has not yet been secured for the Rainbow Ball."
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said at the time of the postponement that the council had "chosen to prioritise the safety of all attendees and staff".
"We are extremely disappointed that there has been some hateful narrative around this event, we do not accept this but we cannot risk an event that is about fun and celebration posing a risk to anyone attending," he said in June.
"Rural City of Wangaratta is proud to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all people. We have a diverse and vibrant community and all members of our community have the right to feel safe and be themselves here."
