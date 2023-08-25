A handful of records were broken at Riverina School Sports Association's largest event in Albury yesterday.
The Riverina Primary Schools Athletics attracted more than 750 competitors from around 70 schools.
"It's the biggest single-day event we host," RSS executive officer Terry Willis said.
In the 11 years girls 1500m, Albury's Freya Rae won the event in five minutes and 27:07 seconds.
And in the junior boys 1500m, Albury's Hudson Fisher won in 5:13:88.
In the multi-class, Leeton's Blake Heath won the long jump.
"The athletes who have qualified from today will now go to the State titles in Homebush," Willis added.
"They would have already been to their school carnival, along with the zone carnival, so they had already ticked two boxes, prior to the Riverina championships."
