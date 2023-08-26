A LONG-serving Yarrawonga Catholic priest is being remembered as a "great bloke" whose foresight ensured his denomination's secondary school students could complete their education in the town.
Father Steve Bohan, 75, died on the evening of Tuesday August 22 after having been diagnosed with cancer early last year.
He had been receiving treatment before his condition deteriorated quickly and he returned from hospital in Shepparton to Yarrawonga where he died.
The Catholic Bishop of Sandhurst Shane Mackinlay said Father Bohan was at peace and with his family for his final chapter.
"He was in the 50th year of his priestly ministry, and after nearly 20 years as parish priest of Yarrawonga, he had retired early in July," Bishop Mackinlay said.
"During his illness, Father Steve celebrated Sunday mass when he was well enough, and the parishioners of Yarrawonga were deeply moved by his willingness to share his faith with them during this final part of his journey."
Bishop Mackinlay said Father Bohan had served with "generosity, gentleness, and a wry sense of humour" and would "be deeply missed by his family, parishioners, and fellow priests".
Sacred Heart College principal Lew Nagle said his Yarrawonga school had expanded to have year 11 student in 2011 and year 12s in 2012 due to Father Bohan.
"He's a very important figure in the school's history," Mr Nagle, who has been principal for 10 years after being deputy for nine, said.
"We were a parish-run and owned school before being taken over by the diocese and he approved the extension of the school to years 11 and 12, before then most of the students went to boarding school or Galen college in Wangaratta.
"We were 140 kids before then and we're now 250, so he showed great foresight to encourage expansion."
Mr Nagle said Father Bohan have overseen countless christenings, weddings and funerals.
"He was a great story-teller and just a great bloke," Mr Nagle said.
"He had a connection through the whole community, not just the Catholic community and he had a great passion for local history."
Father Bohan was ordained in May 1974 and in addition to his service at Yarrawonga, he was assistant priest in Wodonga in 1990 and parish priest at South Wangaratta in 1998.
His funeral mass will unfold from 11am on Thursday August 31 at Sacred Heart Church, Yarrawonga.
It will be administered by Father Bohan's friend Monsignor Peter Jeffrey, of Mooroopna, and attended by Bishop Mackinlay and his immediate predecessor Bishop Les Tomlinson.
