A compensation scheme for victims of the Mr Fluffy asbestos debacle has not been ruled out by the Victorian premier.
The statement comes in light of another house in Wodonga reportedly found to be contaminated.
Last year the Victorian government was asked by The Border Mail if it had plans for a buyback scheme similar to those that have been adopted in NSW and the ACT to assist home owners who discovered the deadly substance scattered throughout their properties.
While the Victorian government has previously said it was investigating the Mr Fluffy drama, Premier Dan Andrews said on Friday he "appreciates just how serious an issue this is".
"I'm not ruling anything in or out and I do appreciate just how significant, how serious an issue this is," he said.
"The Minister for Planning is making inquiries about some of those reports on some of those issues and I'll leave her to update you.
"But we understand how serious this is from a public health point of view ... it does potentially have a very significant impact on the value of the home or at least, a very big bill attached with trying to make that property safe.
"I'm not ruling anything in or out, we've got to get a better sense of what's happened here and the Minister for Planning, Sonya Kilkenny, and her department are well engaged on this."
In August last year, Benambra MP Bill Tilley told Victoria's parliament of an instance when asbestos was discovered by an electrician when tenants of a Wodonga house had a problem with a flickering light.
"An electrician was called and discovered asbestos insulation," Mr Tilley said.
"Tests revealed not only that it was asbestos but a particularly toxic brand technically known as crocidolite and chrysotile, colloquially known as Mr Fluffy."
In 2015, the NSW government introduced a voluntary purchase and demolition program to help those found to have Mr Fluffy asbestos and several homes in the Riverina, including Holbrook, were knocked over.
Mr Tilley called for strong action from the Victorian government to help people like Danielle Poser and John Humphrey who bought the Wodonga home in 2020 and now face a bill of at least $80,000 to have the structure demolished.
