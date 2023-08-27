Five on-call firefighters from a Border brigade will be sick of the sight of stairs by the end of the week.
The quintet from NSW Fire and Rescue Albury North will ascend 28 floors on Saturday, September 2, at Crown Metropol for the 10th annual Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb.
To make things even more difficult for Anton Terblanche, Michael Brigden, Bronwyn Daniel, Matthew Lyons and Jarrod Hayes, they have to complete the task in their firefighting gear, weighing in at more than 25 kilograms.
Some will use a self-contained breathing apparatus to add an extra level of difficulty to the climb as they compete against other brigades and emergency services personnel from across Australia.
"It can be an arduous activity, so making sure that you're physically fit is important. This was just a fun way for us to maintain our fitness," Mr Terblanche said.
"I don't think we're going to break any records. It's about participation and then completion.
"Some of us have been going to the gym and climbing the stairs with weight vests on. Others have been climbing stairs in some of the taller buildings in town.
"I work at Charles Sturt University (in Albury) and the admin building there is two-and-a-half floors, so we do that 12 times as quickly as we can.
"We didn't realise how much we actually carry with us until one day we weighed ourselves pre and post. Our gear is about 26 kilos."
Mr Brigden said the key aim of the event was to raise funds and awareness for firefighters and other first responders who face significant health and wellbeing issues on a daily basis.
All participants of the stair climb are helping to contribute to the overall goal of $700,000 to be donated to Lifeline, Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation and 000Foundation.
"It's been a long lead-up and everyone's been doing their own thing and had their own personal training regime," Mr Brigden said.
"The benefits of that are increasing our preparedness for real incidents that do occur. We're retaining fitness and that's something important for firefighters and responders."
Mrs Daniel, who has also completed the Kokoda Track, said she felt physically prepared, but carrying the extra weight was not the only challenge in store.
"It's going be the heat as well. These things are hot even when you're not working," she said.
The five Albury North brigade members will each be representing a firefighter who lost their life in the line of duty as part of the 9/11 attacks in New York in 2001.
Names of fallen firemen will be displayed on their race bibs.
To help with NSW Fire and Rescue Albury North's fundraising efforts, visit firefighterclimb.org.au/station/fr-nsw/albury-north and follow the links to donate to the station or support the firefighters individually.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.