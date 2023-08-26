The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Coroner examining death of Mathew Farrell after aircraft crash

By Local News
Updated August 26 2023 - 11:28am, first published 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES members searching for the crashed plane. File photo
SES members searching for the crashed plane. File photo

The Victorian coroner is examining the death of a Tawonga man who was killed in a plane crash last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.