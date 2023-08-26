The Victorian coroner is examining the death of a Tawonga man who was killed in a plane crash last year.
North East filmmaker Mathew Farrell set off from Mt Beauty Airport about midday on September 18.
He crashed in dense bushland near Lucyvale in the Tallangatta Valley, with the wreckage found in remote terrain on September 19.
He had travelled to Antarctica, Patagonia and through Asia and was a renowned paraglider, polar explorer, mountain guide and Zodiac boat driver.
The coroner is examining the 42-year-old's death.
A directions hearing is listed in the coroner's court on Tuesday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.