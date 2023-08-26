The Border Mail
Police investigate death of missing Yarroweyah man Bryan, 78, after crash

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 26 2023 - 11:27am, first published 10:33am
Police are investigating the man's death. File photo
Police are investigating the death of a man whose car was found in a water channel.

