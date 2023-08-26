Police are investigating the death of a man whose car was found in a water channel.
Officers had appealed for help to locate a missing 78-year-old man, referred to only as "Bryan".
The Yarroweyah man had left a Churchill Road home and was travelling to a family member's Hill Street home about 7.30pm on Thursday.
The alarm was raised when he did not arrive, with the trip expected to take 10 minutes.
The 78-year-old man was found dead after his vehicle crashed into a water channel at Burramine, west of Yarrawonga.
The car was located about 9.30am on Friday.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined," a police spokesman said.
