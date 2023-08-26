An unlicensed and speeding drug-driver has been fined and banned from the roads for a year.
Police spotted Erinne Whitney Lutz's red Ford sedan at Wahgunyah on February 6.
Officers clocked the car at 114km/h on Up River Road about 3pm and spoke to her.
Checks showed her NSW licence had been cancelled for six months, starting on January 9.
An oral fluid test also returned a positive result for ice.
She gave no comment when asked about the drug test, and apologised for speeding.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard the Corowa woman had undergone drug counselling.
Magistrate Lance Martin noted she had priors on her record and said she had been a potential danger to others on the road.
He imposed an $1800 fine with a 12-month driving ban.
