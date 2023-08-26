The Border Mail
Speeding car detected by police in Wahgunyah before positive drug test

By Wodonga Court
August 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Erinne Lutz was speeding with no licence and returned a positive drug test. Picture supplied
An unlicensed and speeding drug-driver has been fined and banned from the roads for a year.

