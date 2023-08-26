Albury police investigating theft at Springdale Heights Tavern

Police are investigating a theft from the Springdale Heights Tavern.
Officers have released an image of a man in a gaming room as part of their enquiries.
The theft occurred about 4.40pm on August 6.
The man was depicted wearing a blue shirt, jean shorts and work boots.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.