A man linked to two vehicle thefts involving his former employer has been released from jail pending sentence.
Tyrone Greystone, 24, had previously been employed as a subcontractor by Cavalier Homes, and knew where the keys to two vehicles worth $56,000 were located.
Those cars - two Nissan Navaras - were stolen in Wodonga on January 31 and February 1.
Police spotted Greystone putting air into the tyres of the black Navara utility at an Anzac Parade petrol station on February 18.
He fled about 2.10am when he was seen, and both vehicles were later found at an Albury home on March 6.
Greystone also came to police attention while driving on the Murray Valley Highway on March 4.
His blue Ford sedan had damaged tyres, with one wheel rim completely exposed as Greystone drove through Killara into Wodonga.
Police followed gouge marks in the road which led to his home, with the damaged vehicle found in the rear yard.
Greystone jumped fences and a search of his car found drugs, an ice pipe, a large knife, his phone, cards in his name, .22 bullets and other items.
Police arrested him on March 8 after he again fled by jumping fences.
He was bailed and was involved in the theft of a black Ford Territory in Corryong on March 28.
The vehicle and a red sedan were driven erratically back towards Wodonga, leading to multiple Triple-0 calls from concerned motorists.
Fuel was stolen from the Tallangatta Ampol and the stolen car was eventually recovered.
Greystone was arrested on March 30 after being found hiding in a cupboard at a Wodonga house.
The Wodonga court heard it wasn't alleged Greystone stole the two Cavalier Homes utes, but that he handled them after they were taken.
But he was involved in the theft of the vehicle at Corryong.
The building company is seeking more than $56,000 in compensation from Greystone for the stolen Navaras.
He has admitted to a spate of charges over the offending, having spent 135 days in custody.
The 24-year-old was released on bail ahead of being sentenced on Friday, September 1.
He will be assessed for a community corrections order.
