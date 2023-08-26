Central Albury unit fails to find a buyer after bid of $955,000

A central Albury unit has passed in after receiving several bids at auction.
Bidding for 1/553 Macauley Street, located just outside the heart of the city's CBD, ended with the home passed in at $955,000 on Saturday morning after three bids and a vendor's bid.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom brick property features hardwood floors in the family and dining area, timber stairs and balustrades, high ceilings and a courtyard.
The home last changed hands for $410,000 in mid-2018.
The final bid of $955,000 wasn't enough to secure the property from the seller.
The property was the only home to go under the hammer on the Border on Saturday.
Auctions are expected to ramp up during the warmer weather, with spring traditionally a busy selling period.
