The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Central Albury unit fails to find a buyer after bid of $955,000

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 26 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auctioneer Philip Bell at the central Albury home on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Auctioneer Philip Bell at the central Albury home on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

A central Albury unit has passed in after receiving several bids at auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.