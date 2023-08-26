The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local
Watch

Andrew Wilson bids an emotional farewell to Jindera after home game against Henty

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 26 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jindera has said an emotional farewell to long-serving coach Andrew Wilson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.