Former Border nurse stole scripts, gave false information to board

By Local News
Updated August 27 2023 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
Albury Wodonga Private Hospital. File photo
A former Border nurse has had her licence cancelled and been banned from practising for two years after stealing and writing herself scripts and giving false information to health authorities.

