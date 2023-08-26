Wodonga Raiders will appear in the Ovens and Murray League's A-grade netball finals for what is believed to be the first time since 2004.
Raiders overcame Myrtleford at McNamara Reserve by 20 goals on Saturday to secure fourth spot on the ladder and officially break the 19 year drought.
The last time Raiders appeared in finals was under the leadership of Ovens and Murray Hall of Famer Lindy Burgess-Singleton.
"The last time would have been 2004, so it's exciting for the club," Raiders' coach Jodie House said post match.
A 22 goal first quarter set the visitors up for success, despite the Saints' best efforts to close the gap.
House said maintaining intensity had been an area of improvement for her side.
"When the season started, we were a bit slow to get going and would finish the game well, and the last four weeks we've been the opposite, with a strong start and then dropping off," she said.
"Our aim was to go out and start strong, and if we felt ourselves drop off, to recognise that and get back on top."
Molly Goldsworthy was strong in defence, while Maggie St John worked tirelessly in the midcourt.
Playing coach Tina Way gave Saints' supporters a scare in the final term after briefly stepping off court following a tumble, but quickly bounced back to rejoin her teammates in what was her 150th A-grade game.
Sally Botter and Evie Hughes were strong for the home side.
The Saints have also booked their spot in the finals after a fifth place finish and will line-up against the Raiders again next week.
House is excited by the depth her side has this season, with the ability to call upon Australian representative netballer Mia Lavis.
"We're lucky that Shaylah (House) does a magnificent job with the under-17s and we have a couple of those girls sitting on our bench," she said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Reigning premiers Yarrawonga have claimed the minor premiership after another victory against Wodonga, 72-41.
Emily Laracy was the best for the Pigeons, while Aleisha Coyle was the standout for the Bulldogs.
Lavington held onto a top three position after defeating Albury 52-34.
Angela DeManiel was best for the victors, with Brigetta Singe serving the Tigers well.
North Albury concluded its season with a 66-50 win against Wang Rovers.
Second placed Wangaratta will take on Lavington in the qualifying final at WJ Findlay Oval next Saturday, while the Saints and Raiders will go head-to-head in the elimination final at Wangaratta Showgrounds on Sunday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.