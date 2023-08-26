The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Luke Garland runs out for 250th game surrounded by friends and family

By Local News
Updated August 26 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lavington's Luke Garland has run out for his 250th game surrounded by friends and family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.