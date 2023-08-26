Luke Garland runs out for 250th game surrounded by friends and family

Lavington's Luke Garland has run out for his 250th game surrounded by friends and family.
Hundreds have gathered at the Lavington Sports Ground to watch Garland reach the milestone in the final round of the home and away season.
He ran out onto the ground with his daughter, Bronte, to applause.
Garland, who is playing against Albury, spoke to Border Mail sports reporter Andrew Moir about his time with the club ahead of Saturday's game.
