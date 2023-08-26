The Border Mailsport
Saturday's scores from the Ovens and Murray, Hume, Tallangatta and Upper Murray leagues

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated August 26 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:24pm
Cudgewa players celebrate their grand final triumph over Bullioh.
OVENS AND MURRAY

ROUND 18

