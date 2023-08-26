ROUND 18
FOOTBALL
Wodonga 7.6 (48) lost to Yarrawonga 14.10 (94)
Wang. Rovers 15.8 (98) def Nth. Albury 4.12 (36)
Myrtleford 6.12 (48) lost to Wod. Raiders 10.5 (65)
Lavington 10.7 (67) lost to Albury 11.11 (77)
NETBALL
Wodonga 41 lost to Yarrawonga 72
Wang. Rovers 50 lost to Nth. Albury 66
Myrtleford 41 lost to Wod. Raiders 61
Lavington 52 def Albury 34
QUALIFYING FINALS
SENIORS
Yackandandah 17.9 (111) def Beechworth 6.8 (44)
RESERVES
Thurgoona 3.7 (25) lost to Yackandandah 9.8 (62)
THIRDS
Thurgoona 3.4 (22) lost to Rutherglen 8.14 (62)
FOURTHS
Dederang-MB 5.8 (38) def Yackandandah 3.3 (21)
ROUND 18
Osborne 15.3 (103) def CDHBU 7.5 (47)
Bill. Crows 8.15 (63) lost to Lockhart 11.8 (74)
Jindera 16.14 (110) def Henty 6.6 (42)
Holbrook 14.12 (96) def Culcairn 11.6 (72)
Howlong 7.8 (50) lost to RWW Giants 10.8 (68)
Brock-Burrum 28.21 (189) def Magpies 3.2 (20)
GRAND FINALS
SENIORS
Cudgewa 22.14 (146) def Bullioh 8.4 (52)
RESERVES
Bullioh v Cudgewa
UNDER-14
Tumbarumba v Cudgewa
UNDER-12
Corryong 6.2 (38) def Cudgewa 1.0 (6)
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.