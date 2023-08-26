The Border Mailsport
Yarrawonga topples Wodonga by 46 points in Ovens and Murray football

By Andrew Moir
Updated August 26 2023 - 8:23pm, first published 6:55pm
Yarrawonga's Brayden Coburn featured with three goals in the win over Wodonga.
Yarrawonga sealed its first minor premiership in 11 years with a 46-point win over Wodonga on Saturday.

