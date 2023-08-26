Yarrawonga sealed its first minor premiership in 11 years with a 46-point win over Wodonga on Saturday.
The visitors had the match in hand with a 37-point break at half-time, coasting to a 14.10 (94) to 7.6 (48) win.
"We did what we had to do, it probably wasn't a really pretty game of footy, at the end that's the result we wanted," Yarrawonga captain Leigh Masters told Radio 3NE.
The Pigeons went into the final round equal on 52 competition points with Albury, but with a percentage lead of 4.96.
Albury had a 10-point win over Lavington, meaning Yarrawonga finished with a percentage lead of 9.54.
It's the club's first top place finish since former AFL superstar Brendan Fevola's debut year in 2012, where the Pigeons defeated Albury in the grand final.
The Pigeons also defeated the Tigers the following season, which is their last flag.
Willie Wheeler's disposal by foot destroyed the Bulldogs in the first quarter, while Bailey Frauenfelder was elite off half-back.
A couple of unheralded players in Brayden Coburn (three goals) and Jordan Urquhart (two goals) led the way in attack, with the former outstanding.
Cam Wilson was terrific with 22 touches and he's another leading Morris Medal contender, along with Wheeler, while Ryan Bruce also excelled.
Wodonga's crafty small forward Noah Spiteri kicked three majors, while on-baller Josh Mathey snared two.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Matt Wilson continued his superb recent form, particularly in the first half with 19 disposals, joining regulars Mathey and Adam Jorgensen in the best.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.