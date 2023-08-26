The Border Mailsport
Cudgewa claims Upper Murray premiership for 2023 with victory over Bullioh

By Mark Collins
Updated August 26 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 7:38pm
Cudgewa's players celebrate with the premiership cup.
Everything had to go right for Bullioh to cause a giant upset over the undefeated Cudgewa in Saturday's Upper Murray grand final.

