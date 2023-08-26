Everything had to go right for Bullioh to cause a giant upset over the undefeated Cudgewa in Saturday's Upper Murray grand final.
It didn't.
On a glorious day for football, Cudgewa flew out of the blocks and had two goals on the board within two minutes and a stunned Bullioh only offered token resistance as the Blues went on a scoring rampage.
Their fleet-footed midfield squad were feasting on the superior ruck work of Jayden Pryse and Mitch Pynappels, Craig Lieschke and Darcy McKimmie carved through the Dogs' defence to hit up their potent forward line, which booted truly to pile on eight goals to zip to virtually seal the match by quarter-time.
Jason Bartel started at half forward alongside his brother Josh and the pair caused the Dogs' backline untold headaches while the three-fold threat of Adam Prior, Drew Cameron and Nick Brockley put the icing on the premiership cake, with a high level of accuracy in front of the big sticks.
Bullioh made the most of the break to regroup and stem the tide in the second term and when Blues' backman Josh Lieschke was 'red-carded' for roughing up an opponent after some push and shove, Bullioh got some momentum to break even for the quarter on the scoreboard.
Cudgewa's dominance at the stoppages waned when Pryse was forced from the ground with an arm injury and when Chris Lieschke copped a yellow card, the Bulldogs took advantage to ensure the third quarter was another arm wrestle, restricting the Blues to four goals while kicking three themselves.
However, after roosting one from just on 50 metres, Bullioh's gun spearhead Ash Murray headed to the bench with a hamstring injury and any chance of a fightback went with him.
It was all Cudgewa in the last term and the Blues celebrated by booting six goals to two to blow the final margin out to 94 points, winning by 22.14 (146) to 8.4 (52).
League best and fairest runner-up, Josh Bartel, was a deserving winner of the VCFL medal for best-on-ground and had the crowd roaring by bombing a 65-metre goal in the third quarter.
Cudgewa made it a double when their A-grade netball side avenged a second-semi final loss to Tumbarumba by turning the tables in the decider to claim victory 55-48.
The Blues were on song in the first quarter to establish a seven-goal lead and maintained the ascendancy for the next three quarters to thwart the Roos' bid for back-to-back flags.
