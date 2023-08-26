Wodonga Raiders consigned Myrtleford to its first wooden spoon in eight years with a gritty 17-point win on Saturday.
The pair went into the final round on one win apiece, with the visitors scoring an upset 10.5 (65) to 6.12 (48) win.
"It was a great effort, we were at Myrtleford and had no Cam Ellis-Yolmen and no Tom Bracher, who played VFL, plus we had 10 teenagers," proud Raiders' coach Marc Almond said.
"They all cracked in and there wasn't a poor player, it was as good a game as we've played as a team all year."
Raiders won the round nine clash against Myrtleford by seven points, where former AFL players Harley Bennell (four goals) and Ellis-Yolmen (40 touches, including a stunning 24 contested possessions) proved the difference.
Nick Bracher maintained his strong recent form with two goals and a host of strong marks, captain Brad St John produced his best game of the season, while Hayden Clarke was also fantastic in the midfield.
Just as he did the last time the pair played, Myrtleford's Simon Curtis kicked three goals and was damaging, while co-captain Mitch Dalbosco and Alex Jacobs also played well.
In a stunning blow, co-skipper Ryley Sharp was helped off with a suspected serious knee injury.
And to make it even more gut-wrenching for the tight-knit club, his brothers Brady and Jake have also suffered anterior cruciate ligament injuries.
The league's smallest town simply can't afford a raft of serious injuries and when combined with a host of top players leaving after last season, the Saints have slipped from the elimination final to wooden spoon.
It's the club's first since 2015.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.