Rand-Walbundrie-Walla will face CDHBU in their Hume League elimination final next weekend after an impressive win away to Howlong on Saturday.
The Giants ran out victors by 10.8 (68) to 7.8 (50) at Howlong, avenging a 50-point defeat at the hands of the Spiders in round 11.
Howlong finish third despite the loss and will tackle Brock-Burrum in the first elimination final on Saturday before the Power and Giants go head-to-head at Walbundrie 24 hours later.
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla, who kept Osborne to six goals last weekend, have also taken the scalp of reigning premiers Holbrook this season although co-coach Daniel Athanitis insists the pressure will be on CDHBU when they meet on Sunday.
"I would see them as favourites, clearly, because they've recruited well," Athanitis said.
"They've had a good year so we'll be going in underdogs.
"But we'll get to Walbundrie next week and have a crack.
"Knowing Doc (Power coach Kyle Docherty) well, it'll be a good game of footy between two very similar clubs and teams."
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla are now preparing for a third consecutive finals campaign, having also finished inside the top-six before the 2021 season was abandoned due to COVID.
"I'm happy for the town and the club," Athanitis said.
"It's not easy being us at times with our dynamic that we've got and we're a fair way out of town.
"We're not the glamour club but over the past five or six years, our record's been solid.
"It's especially pleasing for the boys like Lewis McRae, Brayden Lieschke and Nathan Wenke.
"They're local boys who people probably don't see as superstar footballers but they're giving me everything they've got.
"That's the difference between teams sometimes."
After an even first quarter at Howlong, the Giants kicked five goals to two in the second term and never relinquished that advantage.
"Everything we wanted the boys to do, they did it," Athanitis said.
"Howlong knew where they were going to finish (with CDHBU playing away to Osborne) so they might have had a different mindset to us but we really wanted to win and try to finish as high on the ladder as we could.
"Our pressure around the footy was huge.
"That was something we set ourselves for all week, to come out and really defend hard and not allow them just to run and carry and move the footy.
"The by-product of that was we were able to get a bit of free ball ourselves.
"That's the best we've moved the footy all year."
Thomas Plunkett (hamstring) will be monitored during the week and key defender Kurt Jensen is away but the Giants should otherwise be close to full-strength for the elimination final.
"I'm proud of them," Athanitis said.
"Jack (Duck, co-coach) and I obviously do the job together but with Jack being a player, he's probably a bit more connected to them.
"But going home tonight in the car, I'm proud of their efforts and they've supported me the whole way.
"We certainly enjoyed the moment but the job's only half-done so we need to get back on the horse next week.
"The boys, to have backed us in the way they have and to qualify for finals, it's the first thing you want to do and we've done it now so we roll onto next week."
Saturday, September 2
Seniors: Howlong v Brock-Burrum
Reserves: Howlong v Brock-Burrum
U17: Osborne v CDHBU
U14: Lockhart v Henty
Sunday, September 3
Seniors: CDHBU v Rand-Walbundrie-Walla
Reserves: Jindera v CDHBU
U17: Brock-Burrum v Holbrook
U14: CDHBU v Culcairn
