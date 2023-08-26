A red-hot Yackandandah relished its first finals appearance in over a decade as it demolished Beechworth by more than 10 goals in the qualifying final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
The Roos last played finals in the 2010 decider which ironically was against the Bushrangers when they claimed their most recent flag.
Buoyed by the exhilaration of playing finals, the Roos arguably produced one of their finest first-quarter performances of the season.
The rampant Roos piled on seven goals to two and were never seriously challenged for the remainder of the contest as they cruised to a 17.9 (111) to 6.8 (44) victory.
Roos coach Darren Holmes labelled the performance his side's best of the season so far.
"I rate that as the best game we have played all year," Holmes said.
"It was in the back of my mind that we do lack finals experience but maybe the players didn't think much of it because a lot of them aren't big thinkers.
"My message pre-match was not to over complicate things and was that we just needed to focus on winning today.
"Win the first-quarter and then go from there.
"The playing group seemed to respond to that and hopefully now they can keep at it.
"It was nice to be able to apply some scoreboard pressure early and finish a game with more goals than points.
"We had a bit of luck go our way early with the goals that we were able to kick.
"But our midfielders were able to create plenty of opportunities and the forwards were able to capitalise on it.
"When you get five goals up early it creates a lot of pressure on the opposition and it's a long way back."
Barton medallist Lee Dale produced a steller display in the midfield as his side dominated the clearances and created plenty of opportunities for their lively forwards.
Lachie McMillan snapped a goal in the opening 30-seconds as the Roos booted three goals in five minutes to establish an early buffer and apply some scoreboard pressure.
The shell-shocked Bushrangers got their first goal through Kayde Surrey who started forward in his first match since round nine after returning from a broken scaphoid.
The Roos replied with the next two goals before Billy Griska was on the receiving end of a hip and shoulder from Bushrangers co-coach Tom Cartledge.
Griska appeared to suffer concussion in the incident and took no further part in the match with coach Darren Holmes confirming Griska was taken to hospital for observation.
The incident sparked a melee between the two sides but there were no reports laid by the field umpires.
The Roos responded with two of the next three goals including a 50m bomb from skipper Ben McIntosh to hand his side a 31-point lead at the first break.
The Bushrangers got the opening two goals of the second-term through Connor Stone and Liam Stephens as they tried to wrestle back the momentum.
But the Roos defence led by Logan Martin and Angus Lingham stood tall under immense pressure.
Both Lingham and Martin took several timely marks to help relieve the pressure.
Martin has been a revelation for the Roos this season since crossing from Murray Magpies with his ability to read the play and is among the best intercept marks in the competition.
While the Bushrangers did most of the attacking for the term a late goal to the Roos by Hamish McInnes helped re-establish a 23-point lead at the main break.
The Roos booted the only two goals of the third term and kept the Bushrangers goalless to lead by six goals at the last change.
The last term the Roos inflicted further pain on the Bushrangers with seven goals to two.
Nick Donoghey booted four goals in the final-term onslaught to finish the match with five goals and emerge as the most dominant forward on the ground.
Dale was best-on-ground with Donoghey, Martin, Lingham, Liam Williams and Harry McBurnie also dominant.
The Bushrangers were best served by Jordan Eaton, Connor Stone and Cartledge who had the unenvious task of trying to keep tabs on Barton medallist favourite Ben McIntosh.
Holmes heavily rotated his midfield off the bench which paid dividends, especially in the last term.
"I expect our midfielders to be working 20 percent harder than anybody else out on the park," he said.
"We lost a couple of midfielders and our rotations were down to one at the end.
"I thought we dominated the midfield battle except for a period during the second term where they got on top.
"But we were able to get the momentum back when challenged, which is something that we have been able to do for most of the season.
"That was my message at half-time, to start winning the stoppages again."
The victory could come at a cost with Griska almost certain to miss the second semi-final against Kiewa-Sandy Creek next weekend with concussion protocols.
Both Lachie McMillan and Liam Williams appeared proppy with ankle complaints and will face a race against time to be fit for the Hawks.
The Hawks and the Roos have only met once so far during the season with the league powerhouse prevailing by 20-points in round nine.
"Both Lachie and Liam went into today a bit sore and finished on the bench with injury," Holmes said.
"We know we can't afford to take any chances with injuries against a side the calibre of Kiewa.
"Kiewa are a very mature group and I don't mean in age but between the ears.
"They know if they keep doing what they are doing, things will go their way.
"It's up to me as coach to find a few chinks in their armour.
"We have to get our match-ups right but I'd like to think that I've got a few tricks up my sleeve that I'm going to try.
"Kiewa is the envy of the competition.
"We want to be them, everybody in the league wants to be them, I don't think that is any big secret."
