Reigning premiers Osborne have put themselves in prime position to achieve Hume League success again after finishing the season as the undefeated minor premiers.
The Tigers defeated CDHBU 61-27 at Osborne on Saturday to round out the home and away season.
Coach Sally Hunter admitted her side has been able to continue building on their strength from their 2022 campaign.
"Last year when we started the season, we didn't necessarily have super high expectations, but the team has really come together with half the team the same and the other half new additions," she said.
"We've worked well together all year, so it's pretty exciting.
"It's brilliant to have done well in the 18 rounds, but there's still four weeks to go and we'll certainly maintain our focus for the next four weeks."
Osborne and Jindera will have the first week of finals off before meeting each other on court.
The Bulldogs defeated Henty 70-29 at Jindera.
Billabong Crows, Holbrook, Murray Magpies and Howlong were also round 18 winners.
Joining the Tigers and Bulldogs in finals are the Spiders, Crows, Brookers and Lions.
