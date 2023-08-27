The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border Rail Action Group says new V/Line order can't ply Albury line

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated August 27 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Claims that more carriages might have been ordered to alleviate chronic overcrowding on the Albury-Melbourne line are misleading, the Border Rail Action Group says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.