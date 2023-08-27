The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Albury-Wangaratta to meet in final for first time in four years

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 27 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury defender Lucas Conlan looks for a team-mate in the win over Lavington on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury defender Lucas Conlan looks for a team-mate in the win over Lavington on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury and Wangaratta will resume a finals rivalry interrupted by COVID.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.