Albury and Wangaratta will resume a finals rivalry interrupted by COVID.
The league's powerhouse clubs of recent years will contest the qualifying final at Wangaratta's WJ Findlay Oval on Saturday.
It's the first time the pair has met in a final since Wangaratta toppled Albury by 34 points in the corresponding game in 2019.
Wangaratta re-emerged as a force in 2017 with the Pies and Tigers splitting the four finals since, including a grand final win over the other apiece.
COVID wiped out 2020, while the star-studded duo was odds-on to contest the 2021 decider, until the season was abandoned.
"This is what we play footy for and the sun obviously came out this weekend, we can't wait for next week," Albury co-captain Jim Grills enthused.
The teams have split their two games this year, although Wangaratta suffered five injuries and finished with only 17 players in the 49-point loss on July 22.
Meanwhile, Wodonga will play its first final in 14 years.
The Bulldogs will end the league's longest drought against Wangaratta Rovers at the Norm Minns Oval, Wangaratta, on Sunday.
Rovers snapped a three match-losing streak with an impressive 62-point win over North Albury on Saturday.
However, best on ground Darcy Wilson is unavailable as he will play a wildcard game for the Murray Bushrangers.
And there's debate on whether one of the other stars from the win over North - 202cm four-goal forward Will Christie - is eligible to play.
Rovers maintain he was delisted from Geelong VFL and can play, while the O and M believes he's ineligible.
Wodonga fell to minor premiers Yarrawonga by 46 points on Saturday.
The games in Wangaratta, with the grounds only 50m apart, are being promoted as a festival of football and netball.
ALSO IN SPORT:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.