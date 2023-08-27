Albury Thunder was knocked out of the Group Nine finals by Young on Saturday.
A big reshuffle didn't help Albury in its quest to snap a winless run.
After scraping into fifth place, the Thunder was looking to score its first win since June 17 after six straight losses.
Losing captain Lachy Munro to a knee injury before the game was a big blow.
It saw the Thunder reshuffle their starting line-up, but a poor start derailed any hopes of an upset with a 28-14 loss.
Coach Justin Carney, who was hampered by a bicep issue, was philosophical after a season in which the club posted four wins from 13 matches.
"It was one of those games where a lot went their way and not much goes yours unfortunately," he said.
"I thought we went with it a fair bit, but they were the better side."
Ty Fletcher moved to fullback, Andrew Smith was elevated to the starting line-up, while Jade Duroux went from five-eighth last week to the bench.
Carney thought Young showed its premiership potential with a third win over the Thunder.
"Young has probably been the best side in our eyes all year," he said.
"We've got over every other top side (besides Temora), although we didn't play Temora twice.
"Full credit to Young."
It was the Thunder's first final since 2019 after a horror injury run.
"I'm pleased because all the boys stuck together and I wouldn't change them for the world," Carney said.
"Injuries didn't go our way this year but that's footy and you have those years.
"This year was a building year and they have to put up with me for another two years after this so hopefully we can keep the same core group of boys like the other teams have done and we'll be a force to be reckoned with."
Crete Waaka, Keanau Wighton and Sebastian Nelson scored the Thunder's tries.
Meanwhile, Thunder's league tag was belted by Temora 40-0 yesterday.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The Thunder will now meet Wagga Brothers in next Saturday's minor semi-final.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.