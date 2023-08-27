The Border Mail
Melrose beat Cobram on penalties to reach AWFA Division 1 women's semi-finals

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 27 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 1:48pm
Melrose are through to the AWFA women's semi-finals after holding their nerve to beat Cobram on penalties at Jelbart Park.

