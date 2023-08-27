Melrose are through to the AWFA women's semi-finals after holding their nerve to beat Cobram on penalties at Jelbart Park.
The shootout followed an epic 3-3 draw, with extra time unable to separate the sides in front of a bumper crowd in Lavington.
Melrose came from behind twice to lead 3-2 heading into stoppage-time at the end of the game but conceded a last-gasp equaliser which kept Cobram's hopes alive.
However, it was the women in purple who delivered from the spot, with sisters Maya Davis, Alex Waters and Eva Davis all scoring their penalties after Alicia Torcaso had been denied by Emily Ryan.
Kylie Wooden put Cobram's first penalty wide and Alyssa Iannucci hit the crossbar and although Laydah Samani was successful with her spot-kick, Hayley Burn's miss signalled the end of the road for Roar.
Melrose will now face league champions Albury Hotspurs next weekend, with Wangaratta through to meet Albury United in the other semi-final after they won 3-1 against Wodonga Diamonds.
Beth Cope, Zoe Marshall and Reese Chuck scored the goals which sent Wangaratta through at Kelly Park.
More to follow.
