Lavington won the Albury Wodonga Junior Football League under 16 grand final in controversial circumstances yesterday.
Corowa-Rutherglen asked the umpires to count whether Lavington had an extra player on the ground in the final quarter.
The match was stopped and a count was held, confirming the Panthers had 19 players.
They lost their score for the quarter, 2.3.
The Roos also received a free kick and 50m, which took them for a shot in front and they converted to cut the margin to five points midway through the term.
But with only three minutes left, Lavington's Nash Macaulay landed a set shot from 15m to seal a 9.7 (61) to 7.8 (50) win at Lavington Sportsground.
"I've never experienced a grand final like that," Panthers' coach and two-time Carlton premiership player Peter Dean said.
"Ryder Corrigan stood up at the right end and we've been working on a team effort all year and that's pretty much what it was today (Sunday)."
Co-captain Riley Costello said the win was reward for the club's work ethic.
"I'm speechless, it's crazy, all the boys have worked so hard this year," he enthused.
The Panthers and Roos met in the under 12 grand final four years ago and many of those players have now completed their time in the AWJFL.
"They outplayed us, they were the better side," Roos' coach Rod Lane offered.
"We couldn't get our game going and they did, that was the difference.
"They controlled the ball though half-back and they won the middle, we weren't good enough to overcome those two aspects."
Ryder Corrigan kicked four goals, while Isaiah Robertson chipped in with three.
The latter joined Carson Way, Mitch Adams and Jayden McGrath as the Panthers' best.
Hunter Hall, captain Isaac Dickinson and Caile Duryea booted two apiece for the Roos, with the latter, Benji Hanrahan, Dickinson and Lucas Tafft featuring.
In the under 14s, North Albury's size proved too much for Albury, claiming a 10.3 (63) to 6.3 (39) win.
"We had some bigger and stronger kids, they're very much a bottom-age and we're a top-age group," North coach Wayne McCraw suggested.
"If you look at the league best and fairest, we had three in the top six.
"Sebastian Crelley travels from Leeton every week to play with us and he's in the NSW under 15 team as a bottom ager and we're very lucky to have him.
"Steele Williams is our captain and he's super courageous, I can't speak highly enough of him.
Will Harrington (four goals) won best on ground, while Ayden Tyrell also played very well and is very promising."
Jack Ashton and Charlie Miles (two goals) also played well.
Tigers' club president Cam Hilton said the Hoppers were the best team all year.
"They were too fast and were deserving winners as they were undefeated, so that's a huge effort," he offered.
Blake Morgan, Lucas Williams, Seth Booth and Harry McDonald excelled for the Tigers.
And in the under 12s, Albury defeated Yarrawonga 7.4 (46) to 3.7 (25).
Eli Strang was the Tigers' only multiple goalkicker with two, while Yarrawonga's Harry Wren also kicked two.
"The boys played really well, we've got four state players in Mitch Packer, Sam McDonald, Charlie Coulter and Eli Strang," Hilton suggested.
Mitch Packer, Charlie Coulter and Sam McDonald featured in the best, along with Chad Carey, Mitchell Sheather and Tom Toepfer.
Mac Hargreaves, Ned Saunders, Taylan Renau, Lachlan Cruikshank and Max Coll joined Harry Wren as the pick of the Pigeons.
AWJFL operations manager Jack Penny was delighted with the event.
"Each club represented on the day played to a high standard and it was a good day of footy, with a massive crowd as well," he explained.
